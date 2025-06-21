PM Modi Explains Why He Declined Donald Trump’s Visit Invitation | India US News | PM Modi On Trump

PM Modi Explains Why He Declined Donald Trump’s Visit Invitation | India US News | PM Modi On Trump Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed why he declined an invitation from US President Donald Trump for a dinner in Washington, choosing instead to visit Odisha. Speaking at a public event in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi said, “Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 Summit. While I was there, US President Trump called me and said ‘since you are in Canada, come via Washington. Let’s have dinner and talk.’ He extended the invitation with great insistence.” Modi respectfully declined, saying, “I told the US President, thank you for the invitation. But it is very important for me to go to the land of Mahaprabhu (Odisha).” He added, “Your love and devotion to Mahaprabhu brought me to this land.”