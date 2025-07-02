PM Modi Emplanes For Ghana Embarks On 5-Nation Tour Including Brazil TT Argentina And Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana on July 02. PM Modi will pay an official visit to Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) from July 03 – 04. After Ghana, PM Modi will also visit Brazil from July 5 to 8 to participate in 17th BRICS Summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to 7. This will be PM Modi's longest diplomatic visit in the last ten years; the eight-day tour will conclude on July 9.