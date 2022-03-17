PM Modi emphasises on increasing country’s role in new world order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Valedictory Function of 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussorie via video conferencing on March 17. PM Modi emphasised on increasing country’s role in the new world order which has been a result of coronavirus. “In this new world order, we need to increase our role. In coming years, you'll be managing a district or several government departments so the target of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and modern India should always be in your mind,” he said.