PM Modi emphasises on importance of MSME sector in creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Emphasising the importance of MSME sector in creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 said that the India’s MSME use the technologies that are changing the world.“Today in Puducherry, MSME technology centre is inaugurated. It is very important our MSME use the technologies that are changing the world. The new MSME centre is an important step in that direction,” said PM Modi while addressing at the inaugural event of the 25th National Youth Festival on the occasion of birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda via video conferencing.