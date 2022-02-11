PM Modi confident of BJP winning UP Polls, says ‘public is determined to make party victorious’

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11 addressed a “Vijay Sankalp Sabha” in Almora. Speaking on the Uttar Pradesh Elections, PM Modi said that BJP is confident of record margin win for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the first phase of polling in state. “After 1st phase of polling in UP Elections yesterday, it is clear that BJP will win with record numbers. More than us, the public is determined make BJP win these polls. Voters never leave the side of those who have good intentions,” said PM Modi.