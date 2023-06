PM Modi conferred with Egypt's highest civilian honour, know all about 'Order of the Nile' award

PM Modi conferred with Egypt's highest civilian honour, know all about 'Order of the Nile' award Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with 'Order of Nile', Egypt's highest civilian honour on June 25. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred the Indian leader with the rare gesture in a mark of reflection of growing India-Egypt ties. Know all about Egypt's 'Order of the Nile' award.