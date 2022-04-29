PM Modi changed course of development in India: JP Nadda in Ahmedabad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on April 29 attended the party’s ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ in Ahmedabad, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the course of development in the country. He also alleged that the Opposition never talked about development 'models' 10 years back. “Today, our Opposition talks about development 'models', did you hear this 10 years ago from them? PM Modi has changed the course of development,” JP Nadda said.