हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
cwg 2022
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 07 chaired 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi. This is first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
Darlings actor Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump, arrives for Brahmastra promotions with husband Ranbir Kapoor
NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card likely to release today, check steps to download
DNA Special: As abrogation of Article 370 completes 3 years, Pakistan prepares Kashmir toolkit to defame India
Darlings: Goodluck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt's film, calls her 'unparalleled talent'
CWG 2022: Sudhir wins India's first-ever gold medal in para-powerlifting, watch his 212 kg lift
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya ...
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6...
Viral Photos of the Day: Karee...
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pu...
Speed Reads
More
NTA JEE Main session 2 result 2022 likely soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check latest update here
CWG 2022: India's Mohammed Hussamuddin settles for bronze after losing Men's 57kg Featherweight semi-final
Afghanistan: Bomb explosion in busy Kabul street kills 8 people, injures over 20
Firing at Kolkata museum, one paramilitary jawan dead
CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen beats Savannah Stubley from England in the semi-final clash, aims for Gold
Most Watched
More
Google's new update for Pixel phones adds useful information...
Udaipur beheading incident: Rajasthan CM urges people to uph...
DNA: Do ancients books mention about Amarnath before 1850?...
Amidst increase in aviation accidents, Nepal conducts mock d...
J&K: Indian Army, Police rescue tribal people stuck in highe...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
DNA Exclusive: Harbhajan Singh claims MS Dhoni, BCCI forced him out of Team India
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
cwg 2022
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall