PM Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting, tells officials to vaccinate teens in mission mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting, conducted via video conference, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other officials. The review meeting comes as India reported 1,59,632 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest in 224 days, as per Union health ministry data. Watch the video for more.