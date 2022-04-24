PM Modi brought golden era by bringing new industrial scheme in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on April 24 said that PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in the UT and investment is expected to cross 70,000 crores. “PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. From independence till now there was just Rs 15,000 crore investment, now we have a proposal of around Rs 52,000 crore while projects of Rs 38,000 crore will be inaugurated by the PM. We expect investment to cross Rs 70,000 crore,” he said.