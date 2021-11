{"id":"2918093","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi, British counterpart discussed global issues, including Afghanistan: MEA ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a press conference in Glasgow after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart, Boris Johnson. Shringla said that the two Prime Ministers discussed several regional, global issues including Afghanistan, counter terrorism. “PM Modi reiterated his invitation to UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India...There was also a discussion on regional, global issues including Afghanistan, counter terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience in post COVID global economic recovery,” said Harsh Vardhan Shringla.","summary":"Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a press conference in Glasgow after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart, Boris Johnson. Shringla said that the two Prime Ministers discussed several regional, global issues including Afghanistan, counter terrorism. “PM Modi reiterated his invitation to UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India...There was also a discussion on regional, global issues including Afghanistan, counter terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience in post COVID global economic recovery,” said Harsh Vardhan Shringla.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pm-modi-british-counterpart-discussed-global-issues-including-afghanistan-mea-2918093","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003598-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_03.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635838802","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 01:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 01:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918093"}