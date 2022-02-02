PM Modi backs govt policies post Budget, says forex reserves witness quantum jump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 02 addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually and highlighted the vision of the Union Budget 2022. PM Modi addressing Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha said, “Prior to 7 years, India's GDP was Rs 1 lakh 10,000 crores but today it's about Rs 2 lakh 30,000 crores. Even the country's forex reserves have increased to $630 billion from $200 billion. All of this is due to our govt's effective policies.”