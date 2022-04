PM Modi attends celebrations of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage, Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26 participated in the inaugural ceremony of year-long joint celebrations of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. He also launched the logo for year-long joint celebrations. Both Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Brahma Vidyalaya were started with guidance of Shri Narayana Guru.