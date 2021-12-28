PM Modi attends 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, digital degrees issued

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur on December 28. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the convocation. At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project. The Prime Minister launched the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.