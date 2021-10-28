PM Modi at India-ASEAN | Aryan Khan gets bail | DNA Top News of the Day | Oct 28 2021

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on October 28, (Thrusday). Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 18th India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on October 28. Participating in the 16th East Asia Summit, which saw discussions on Indo-Pacific, South China Sea, UNCLOS and terrorism, PM Narendra Modi underlined the significance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. In sports, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to field first against Sri Lanka in Dubai.