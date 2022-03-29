PM Modi at ‘Grih Pravesham’ event Women too have ownership rights of houses built under PMAY-G

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29, while virtually attending the ‘Grih Pravesham’ event of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh, said that women too have the ownership rights of around 2 crore houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. “Women too have the ownership rights of around 2 crore houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This right has strengthened the participation of the women in making other financial decisions in the household. This is a matter of case study for the big universities across the world,” the PM said.