PM Modi at ‘Grih Pravesham’ event says political parties only raised slogans to eliminate poverty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29, while virtually attending the ‘Grih Pravesham’ event of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh, hit out at the political parties, and said that they raised a lot of slogans to eliminate poverty but not enough was done to empower the poor. “Some political parties raised a lot of slogans to eliminate poverty but not enough was done to empower poor. I believe when poor gets empowered, it gives them courage to fight poverty. When efforts of an honest government come together with that of an empowered poor, poverty loses,” the PM said