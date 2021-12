PM Modi arrives to inaugurate Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue to inaugurate the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project on December 28. As per the PMO, the 356-Km long Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath along with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri were also present.