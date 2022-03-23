PM Modi arrives to attend oath ceremony of Uttarkhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Uttarkhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on March 23. Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present at the venue. The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand and won 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.