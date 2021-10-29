{"id":"2917537","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi arrives in Rome to attend 16th G-20 Summit","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome, Italy on October 29 (IST). He will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit here from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.","summary":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome, Italy on October 29 (IST). He will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit here from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pm-modi-arrives-in-rome-to-attend-16th-g-20-summit-2917537","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/29/1003008-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2910_DNA_ANI_STORY_14.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635492902","publish_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 01:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 01:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917537"}