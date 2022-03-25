PM Modi arrives in Lucknow to attend swearing-in ceremony of UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on March 25 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath. The grand ceremony took place at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior BJP leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.