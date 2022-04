PM Modi arrives at Talkatora Stadium for 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Talkatora Stadium for fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in Delhi on April 01. In this annual event, PM Modi will interact with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas. In the event, the Prime Minister will talk about examination stress and related questions.