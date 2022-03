PM Modi appreciated party workers’ proceedings against ‘parivarvaad’ in BJP Parliamentary meet: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on March 15 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated party workers’ proceedings against 'parivarvaad' in the BJP Parliamentary meet. “PM Modi appreciated how BJP proceeded against 'parivarvaad'. He talked about how people did politics without any details, statistics during the Ukraine evacuation,” said Pralhad Joshi. Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party held its Parliamentary Party meeting on March 15.