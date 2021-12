PM Modi announces Rs 2,000 crore scheme for development in Haldwani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 announced Rs 2,000 crore scheme for development in Haldwani. He said, “These inaugurated development projects will give better connectivity and better health to the people of Haldwani. We're also bringing a Rs 2,000 crore scheme for the development of the overall infrastructure of Haldwani, for water, sewage, road, parking and street lights.”