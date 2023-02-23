PM Modi afraid of Arvind Kejriwal Saurabh Bharadwaj on MHA nod to CBI to proceed against Manish Sisodia

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj reacting to MHA sanctioning CBI to proceed against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said, “When the cases are presented before the court, their cases don’t stand a chance. The have filed hundreds of cases against us among which we are acquitted in most of the cases. PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal.”