PM Modi addresses NCC rally, inspects 'Guard of Honour' in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was incredibly proud of being an active member of NCC once as he addressed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital around Noon on Friday. Heaping praise on the NCC for its selfless and dedicated service to the motherland, the PM said that over one lakh new NCC cadets were added in border areas in the last two years. Watch the video for more.