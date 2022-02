PM Modi addresses 'Jan Chaupal' in western UP, says state needs leader like Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a 'Jan Chaupal' in the western Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing and said that the poll-bound state needs a firm leader like Yogi Adityanath and not the ''fake Samajwadis''. The PM also reiterated that the BJP government, both at the Centre and in the state, does what it promises to do.