PM Modi accuses Congress of destroying culture, identity of Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 while attending a public rally in Srinagar, Uttarakhand attacked the main opposition party Congress over destruction of culture and identity of the state. “The people of Congress are furious with the people of Uttarakhand. To reach power, they are conspiring to destroy the culture and identity of Devbhoomi. These people are trying appeasement, vote bank formula,” said PM Modi.