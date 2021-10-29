PM Modi accepted and overcame challenge of credibility crisis: Rajnath Singh
DNA Video Team
Oct 29, 2021, 07:30 PM IST
Reviewing 2 decades of PM Modi-led Central Government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 29 said that in the politics of independent India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done great work and he had accepted the crisis of credibility as a challenge and overcame it. “You might have felt that in independent India, the biggest challenge before politics and politicians has been crisis of credibility. Due to the difference between words and deeds of politicians, people's trust on them lessened gradually,” the Defence Minister said.