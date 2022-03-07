PM interaction on ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’: Beneficiary lauds scheme for getting medicines at affordable prices

On the occasion of ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and beneficiaries of the ‘Jan Aushadhi Yojana’ on March 07 virtually. Addressing the interaction session, PM asks a beneficiary how the scheme has helped her financially.“It used to cost me Rs 1,500-1,600 to buy medicines earlier, and now with this scheme, it costs me between Rs 250-300,” she replied. The theme of the event is ‘Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi’. ‘Jan Aushadhi’ week is being celebrated across the country from March 01 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of ‘Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana’.