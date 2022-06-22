PM HM attempting to break Rahul Gandhi amid Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Jairam Ramesh

Amid the raging protests by the Congress party against investigation of Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, party leader Jairam Ramesh lambasted the Modi Government on June 22 in Delhi, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to break Rahul Gandhi amid Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. “Congress had announced ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from October 02. What was BJP's and Modi Government’s response? When Congress says ‘Bharat Jodo’, PM and HM are attempting ‘Rahul Todo’. This is a conspiracy. ‘Sonia Gandhi Todo’, ‘Rahul Todo’, ‘Congress Todo’,” said the Congress leader.