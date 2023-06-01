“PM has a lot of problems when Congress does something for poor…” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on June 01 said that PM Modi has a problem when Congress does anything for the poor. He even said that PM provides concessions and provides benefits to big industrialists. “When he talks about providing something to the people during elections, then that is not considered bankruptcy. But when we try to help people by mobilising resources, then he makes fun of it. PM Modi can provide concessions and give other benefits to big industrialists, but he has a lot of a problem whenever we promise to provide anything for the benefit of the poor,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.