PM Gati Shakti to play vital role in infrastructure development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 addressed PM Gati Shakti webinar. While speaking at the virtual event, PM Modi informed that PM Gati Shakti will make infrastructural planning, implementation and monitoring work in a coordinated manner. “The scale on which our government is working on infrastructure development, PM Gati Shakti will be playing a vital role in this. The government has increased investments in the development of national highways, railways, airways, waterways and renewable energy,” said PM Modi.