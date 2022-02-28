PM Gati Shakti to help exports, make MSMEs globally competitive: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, while addressing a webinar on PM Gati Shakti said that the scheme will help exports and make MSMEs globally competitive. “PM Gati Shakti will also help our exports and make our MSMEs globally competitive. We have to find ways to construct quality infrastructure that are not only cost-effective but also disaster resilient. PM Gati Shakti Masterplan has more than 400 layers of data plan,” he added.