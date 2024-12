PM did not respond to our questions Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and said that PM praised himself in the speech but he did not respond to our questions. He said, “PM praised himself in the speech. He did not respond to our questions. He did not talk about unemployment, inflation, Adani, the falling value of the rupee or other issues. He said that only he can save this country, this is arrogance.”