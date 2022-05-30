PM CARES fund helped in buying ventilators, setting up oxygen plants during pandemic: PM Modi

While virtually attending the release of the benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30 said that the PM CARES fund helped in the preparations of the hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PM also said that this same fund is also helping the children who lost their families during the pandemic. “PM Cares fund helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the pandemic. Because of this, many lives were saved. Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children,” the PM said.