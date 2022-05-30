PM CARES for Children scheme is for kids losing family members due to COVID: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30 virtually released the benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme in Delhi, and informed that the scheme is for the kids who lost their family members during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic. PM CARES for Children Scheme is an attempt to help such children,” the PM said.