Plenty of provisions for prosperity of farmers in first agriculture Budget: CM Gehlot

Addressing the pre-Budget dialogue with farmers, cattle raisers, officials of dairy associations and representatives of tribal areas through video conference, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that farmer welfare is the top priority of the Government. CM Gehlot expressed that the agriculture-horticulture and animal husbandry sector is the axis of the state’s economy. Around two-thirds of the state’s population depends on this for their livelihood. Realising the importance of this sector, the government has taken a historic decision like bringing a separate Agriculture Budget for the first time, through which necessary provisions will be made for the prosperity of the farmers and cattle raisers. CM stressed that the State Government intends to give a big boost to agriculture as well as animal husbandry. It will be our endeavour that more and more milk collection centres and chilling centres open in the districts. Relevant efforts will be made for the promotion and conservation of improved breeds of milch cattle so that Rajasthan becomes a top state in the country in the field of milk production.He underlined that the State Government, looking at the scarcity of water and depleting groundwater level in the State, is promoting drip and sprinkler irrigation systems. Farmers should play their role in water conservation by making maximum use of it. He said that it will be their endeavour to make a separate power company for the agriculture sector.