Planning for a trip to Goa? This unique initiative will surely help you

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 29, attended the 2023-24 Goa Assembly Budget Session. In his speech referring to the Legislative Assembly, he talked about his efforts to provide Goa’s local alcoholic drink ‘Feni’ an international platform. CM Sawant informed that he has written to the diplomatic missions of countries in India to recognise, popularise and import ‘Feni’. He further informed that he has also requested the other Indian states to add ‘Feni’ in their excise policy, as a country liquor. Meanwhile, Promod Sawant also talked about the Union Territory’s tourist vehicle pass that will be provided to the tourist vehicles against the payment of the Green Cess. Goa CM Pramod Sawant asserted, “Vehicles entering Goa to be awarded a unique sticker to be affixed on their vehicle to allow tourists to have comfortable movement across the state. We are introducing it with the payment of the green cess”.

