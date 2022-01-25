‘Planned attack’ on me during Netaji’s birthday, alleges BJP MP Arjun Singh

est Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President Arjun Singh on January 24 alleged that an attack on him during the celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday was “planned”. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “We were attacked during the birth anniversary celebration of Netaji. I met Governor and told him that it was a planned attack. The bullet missed me by a distance of two millimeters. I also told Home Minister Amit Shah that my murder is being planned here. Governor has given a letter to Chief Minister on this matter.”