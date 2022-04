Piyush Goyal visits Melbourne University as part of 3-day Australia visit

Union Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on April 06 paid a visit to the University of Melbourne as part of his three-day visit to Australia. Australia's Trade Minister and Chancellor of University of Melbourne accompanied the Union Minister. Goyal began his visit on April 05, days after inking India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).