Piyush Goyal JP Nadda pay tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat

Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP National President JP Nadda paid tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat in Delhi on December 10. DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi also paid tributes to General Rawat and his wife. The CDS and his wife lost their lives in a tragic chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 08.