Piyush Goyal invites University of New South Wales to expand its footprint in India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with the students of The University of New South Wales on April 07. Piyush Goyal underlined the importance education carries when it comes to bridging the gap between two countries. “I believe that such partnerships are important for the world as we increase our strategic engagements between Australia and India. Education will act as a bridge between the two countries, it has always been an important element of our partnership,” he said. Union Minister Goyal further invited the University of New South Wales to expand its footprint in India and enable students on both sides to gain.