Piyush Goyal congratulates President Droupadi Murmu says she represents strength of Indian women

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on July 25 congratulated Droupadi Murmu for becoming the 15th President of India and appreciated the strength and courage she displayed while facing struggles in her life.Addressing FICCI Ladies Organisation event in the National Capital, the Union Minister said, "It is a very auspicious day for India. We have sworn in Droupadi Murmu Ji as President. She is a tribal woman coming from the Santhal tribe of Odisha and truly represents the strength of Indian women."