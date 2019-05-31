PIL in Delhi HC issued for title change of Salman Khans Bharat

A Public Interest Litigation in Delhi High court was issued for a title change of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Bharat' yesterday. According to the petitioner, the movie is ‘distorting the culture and political image of our great country’. In his plea, Tyagi had contended that the title of the film is in violation of Section 3 of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, according to which the word 'Bharat' cannot be used for the commercial purpose. He has also asked a change in one of the dialogues of the film on the grounds that it hurts the patriotic sentiments of the people of the country. It is reported Tyagi felt the movie is disrespecting to our nation and it is inappropriate to name a character in the film after our country. The movie, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is scheduled for a release on June 5.