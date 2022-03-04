Physical integrity of nuclear plant compromised in Ukraine: International Atomic Energy Agency

After southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) reported a fire in its territory, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael MarianoGrossi on March 04 informed about receiving an appeal from Ukraine, soliciting the organisation’s involvement. “Physical integrity of the (nuclear) plant (in Ukraine) has been compromised. It's time for action. Ukraine sent a request to us. I have indicated to both Russia and Ukraine my availability and position to travel as soon as possible,” he informed.