Phuket-Delhi Flight Turbulence Air India Pilot Tested Positive In Dope Test

The pilot-in-command of an Air India Airbus A320 flight operating from Phuket to New Delhi—which recently encountered severe turbulence and suffered a sudden 300-foot loss in altitude—has reportedly tested positive for psychoactive substances in a post-flight dope test. Sources confirmed that both flight pilots have been de-rostered pending an ongoing probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In response, Air India stated that while post-flight screening was conducted as per standard procedure, the official findings have not yet been shared with the airline.