Phone Tapping Without Public Emergency Violates Right To Privacy Madras High Court Is This Legal

Phone Tapping Without Public Emergency Violates Right To Privacy: Madras High Court, Is This Legal? The issue of phone tapping in India has come under legal and public scrutiny following two recent High Court decisions that offered contrasting views on its permissibility. With surveillance powers governed by laws like the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and subject to constitutional safeguards under Article 19 and the right to privacy, the debate centers on whether the government can legally intercept communications as a preventive measure before any crime has occurred. #phonetappingcase #madrashighcourt #righttoprivacy