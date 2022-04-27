Search icon
Philippines pulls out 'Uncharted' in cinemas for showing China's nine-dash line map

The Philippines has pulled the plug on all domestic screenings of a Hollywood film called "Uncharted” over a scene showing a disputed map of the South China Sea.

