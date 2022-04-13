PhD student in Howard University endorses India-US collaboration in higher education sector

Lyndsie Whitehead, a Ph.D. student at Howard University on April 13 (local time) endorsed India-US collaboration in higher education, stating that it is the foundation for the work they will do in higher education. Her comments came after interaction with Anthony Blinken and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar at Howard University. “Collaboration is the foundation for work we are going to do in the higher education sector, bridging US contacts and Indian contacts. That is the foundation for innovation in terms of higher education,” she said.